Loving husband, father, son and grandfather
Vince Perri passed away peacefully at his home in Yardley Tuesday, June 18, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was 76.
He is survived by his caring wife, Vivian Perri, his daughter, Jacque Buzby and her friend, Rich, his son, Mike Perri and daughter-in-law, Kim Perri, of Newtown, Pa.; his mother, Jessie Perri of Washington, Pa., his four devoted and loving grandchildren, Jeff, Kyle, Ava, and Audrey, and his sister, Sara Perri Greenlee of Florida.
Vince was born in Cokeburg, Pa. where he shared a wonderful Italian life with his family and friends. He graduated from Ellsworth High School and Penn State (ROTC) and was a proud U.S. Army veteran who served in Korea.
He was preceded in death by his father, Sam Perri, aunt and uncle, Frances and Joseph Dipyatic of Ellsworth, Pa., and uncle, Frank Sabatini of Cokeburg, Pa.
Vince enjoyed a successful 35-year career with Standard Register Co., in sales, as a forms and system designer. Vince was a compassionate, gentle, loving man devoted to his family, friends and co-workers.
He enjoyed fishing and hunting at the family camp in Benezett, Pa. with his son, Mike, his cousins, Dom and Joe Dipyatic and friends. You could always find him cheering on his two granddaughters, Ava and Audrey, as they played soccer and softball on the weekends and watching his two grandsons, Jeff and Kyle, grow into men.
The family wishes to thank Hospice nurse, Norma Silver, for the kind and compassionate care she extended to Vince.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing from 10 a.m. until his funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 27, at the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 800 Newtown-Richboro Rd. (at Holland Rd.), Richboro, PA 18954. Interment will be in the Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Rd., Newtown, Pa. at 1 p.m. June 27, with military honors.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting the web site below.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the Guardians of the National Cemetery, P.O. Box 233, Newtown, PA 18940.
