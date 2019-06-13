|
|
Viola "Scottie" M. Dempsey passed June 12, 2019, at home. She was 68.
Born May 7, 1951, in Philadelphia, to the late Daniel and Dorothy (Eshleman) Ramsey.
She was an elementary school teacher in Lower Bucks County for 38 years. She was an avid supporter of the Barbershop Harmony Society for 48 years.
She is survived by siblings, Robert Ramsey (Noreen) and Donna Ramsey (Vickie); and nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
All are invited to a viewing from 12 to 2 p.m. and a service at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 15, both at the Heritage Chapel at George Washington M.P., 80 Stenton Ave., Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462. Interment to follow. She was a loyal supporter of Philadelphia sports and would like you to wear team apparel to the services.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Harmony Foundation International in Viola's name at harmonyfoundation.org or 110 Seventh Ave N. Suite 200, Nashville, TN 37203, would be appreciated.
Kirk and Nice Funeral Home,
Plymouth Meeting
KirkandNiceInc.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 13, 2019