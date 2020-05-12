|
|
Violet M. Travis (Redmond) passed away peacefully at home on May 4, 2020 at the age of 86.
Wife of the late Edward W. Travis, Violet is survived by her beloved children Edward J. Travis (Elizabeth), and Maureen C. Shaffer (Brian); loving grand-children Lisa Shoemaker (Landon), Victoria Mayes (Logan), Laura Travis and Brandon Shaffer.
Violet was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Violet's passions included reading, gardening and traveling.
Interment services will be held privately at this time, and after the restrictions due to COVID-19 have been lifted, her family will have a public memorial service. We will update the obituary on our website at that time.
Family served by Decker-Givnish Life Celebration Home. To share your fondest memories of Violet please visit the website below.
Decker Funeral Home
www.deckergivnish.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 12, 2020