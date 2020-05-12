Home

POWERED BY

Services
Decker Givnish Funeral Home
216 York Road
Warminster, PA 18974
215-675-2070
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Violet Travis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Violet M. Travis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Violet M. Travis Obituary
Violet M. Travis (Redmond) passed away peacefully at home on May 4, 2020 at the age of 86.

Wife of the late Edward W. Travis, Violet is survived by her beloved children Edward J. Travis (Elizabeth), and Maureen C. Shaffer (Brian); loving grand-children Lisa Shoemaker (Landon), Victoria Mayes (Logan), Laura Travis and Brandon Shaffer.

Violet was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Violet's passions included reading, gardening and traveling.

Interment services will be held privately at this time, and after the restrictions due to COVID-19 have been lifted, her family will have a public memorial service. We will update the obituary on our website at that time.

Family served by Decker-Givnish Life Celebration Home. To share your fondest memories of Violet please visit the website below.

Decker Funeral Home

www.deckergivnish.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Violet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Decker Givnish Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -