Virginia A. Kelley of Lower Makefield Township, Pa. died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital - Upper Bucks Campus. She was 64.
Born in Trenton, N.J. and formerly of Levittown, Pa., she resided in Lower Makefield for over 30 years.
For 33 years Ginny was a dedicated employee of The Friends Home in Newtown, Pa. She truly enjoyed her work and was a valued member of the Friends community.
She was a longtime member of the Yardley United Methodist Church. Ginny also passionately supported the World Wildlife Fund and other organizations dedicated to preserving wildlife and our environment.
Daughter of the late Richard G. and Olive Grey Kelley, and sister of the late Richard G. Kelley Jr., she is survived by her sister, Pamela L. Stankunas; two nieces, Carolyn Orth and Natalie Soltis; her nephew, Ryan Kelley; and six great nieces and nephews.
Her funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at the FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home, 17 S. Delaware Avenue (River Road), Yardley, Pa., where friends may call from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Burial will follow at Newtown Cemetery, Newtown, Pa.
FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home,
Yardley
fitzgeraldsommerfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 5, 2020