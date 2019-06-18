|
|
Virginia Armington (Cooper) Steinmetz of Blakeslee, Pa. passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019. She was 95.
She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph T. Steinmetz; the loving mother of Carol Fry and her husband, Martin, Susan Corrigan, and Richard Steinmetz; her grandchildren, Amanda Yoder, Joshua Yoder, Bradford Yoder, Rebecca Whited, and Melissa Wallick; 10 great-grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.
Virginia was a volunteer at the New Jersey State Museum in the Dept. of Archeology for 28 years. She was an accomplished artist and studied at Art Students League in New York. She also was the founder of Aquabelles Synchronized Swimming Group.
Relatives and friends are invited from 12 to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, to Swartz-Givnish of Newtown, 323 E. Washington Ave., Newtown, Pa., where her service will begin at 12:30 p.m. Interment will follow at Newtown Cemetery.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 18, 2019