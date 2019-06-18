Home

POWERED BY

Services
Swartz-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
323 East Washington Avenue
Newtown, PA 18940
215-968-3891
Service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
12:30 PM
Swartz-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
323 East Washington Avenue
Newtown, PA
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 12:30 PM
Swartz-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
323 East Washington Avenue
Newtown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Steinmetz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Armington Steinmetz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Virginia Armington Steinmetz Obituary
Virginia Armington (Cooper) Steinmetz of Blakeslee, Pa. passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019. She was 95.

She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph T. Steinmetz; the loving mother of Carol Fry and her husband, Martin, Susan Corrigan, and Richard Steinmetz; her grandchildren, Amanda Yoder, Joshua Yoder, Bradford Yoder, Rebecca Whited, and Melissa Wallick; 10 great-grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.

Virginia was a volunteer at the New Jersey State Museum in the Dept. of Archeology for 28 years. She was an accomplished artist and studied at Art Students League in New York. She also was the founder of Aquabelles Synchronized Swimming Group.

Relatives and friends are invited from 12 to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, to Swartz-Givnish of Newtown, 323 E. Washington Ave., Newtown, Pa., where her service will begin at 12:30 p.m. Interment will follow at Newtown Cemetery.

Swartz-Givnish Funeral Home,

Newtown

www.lifecelebration.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Swartz-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now