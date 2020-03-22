|
|
Virginia B. "Ginger" (Seipp) Castle passed away peacefully at her home in Dresher, Pa. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, after a battle with lung and brain cancer. She was 87.
Ginger, the eldest daughter of John Edward Seipp and Lillian Gray Seipp, was born March 24, 1932 in Newtown, Pa.
She grew up on a dairy farm in Newtown, where she explored her passions as a pastel and charcoal artist, singer, and varsity field hockey player. She enjoyed cooking, reading, and cheering on her Philadelphia sports teams. She loved gardening and doing anything outdoors and traveled to Vermont every year to visit relatives. She enjoyed challenging her mind with crossword puzzles, Scrabble, and other word games. Throughout her entire life, Ginger was an avid student and practitioner of astrology and numerology.
A graduate of Newtown's George School, she studied nursing at Rider College in New Jersey before becoming a Certified Medical Assistant - Administrative and Clinical (CMA-AC) of the American Association of Medical Assistants (AAMA).
She had a long and successful career in healthcare, providing clinical and administrative support, medical transcription, and office management in nearly a dozen doctor's practices over her extensive career. She also was active with the AAMA as a practicing professional and trainer, as well as serving in a number of capacities in the leadership of the Pennsylvania chapter, culminating in a term as President. She also taught Medical Assisting at Bucks County Technical School for over 20 years.
Ginger married Jay Castle of Ohio in 1955 and together they had three daughters, Lillian, Susan, and Karen, and a son, John.
With homes in Newtown, Levittown, Buckingham, Towanda, and Dresher, Ginger was a resident of Pennsylvania for her entire life, except for a brief period in the late 1950s and early 1960s when she lived with her husband and three eldest children near the U.S. Army base in Frankfurt, Germany, where Jay was stationed.
She was a lifelong member of Mensa International, the Smithsonian, the World Wildlife Fund, and the American Association of Medical Assistants.
Ginger is survived by her brother, Edward Seipp, her sister, Ellen Demas, her daughters, Lillian DiLaurenzo, Susan Milks, and Karen Sullivan, her son, John Castle, her step-daughter, Julie Andrews, as well as three grandsons, Richard DiLaurenzo, Carter Sullivan, and Shane Sullivan.
Due to the Coronavirus, a memorial will be held at the William Penn Inn at a future date. Please contact 215-867-9196 for Ginger's Memorial Service update or email [email protected]
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the WWF elephant charity fund, 1-800-CALL-WWF.
Donahue Funeral Home,
Flourtown, Pa.
www.donahuefuneral.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 22, 2020