|
|
Virginia "Ginny" Ann (Totten) Bowman passed from this world on Oct. 29, 2019 in her home in Levittown, Pa. She was 94.
Ginny was born in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia where she spent her childhood and early married years before moving to Levittown in the late 1950's. Ginny was a homebody who enjoyed cooking for her family, puttering in her yard, shopping for great deals, and watching her favorite game shows.
In her younger days Ginny was a great dancer and was quite the fashionista. She loved to talk to just about anyone and everyone loved her friendly personality. Ginny was always full of compliments for strangers and friends as she was truly humble. Nothing made her happier than spending time with her children. She will be terribly missed by her family and friends.
Ginny is preceded in death by her husband John Bowman, and is survived by her son John Bowman ll of Levittown, Pa., her daughter Terry Williamson and her husband Ray of Spring Hill, Fla., her daughter Stephaney Morton of Levittown, Pa., her daughter Denise Lazur and her husband Steve of Bensalem, Pa., her stepson Bob Bowman and his wife Beth of Strasburg, Va.; her grandsons, and her great grandchildren, her caregivers, great neighbors and friends. Celebration of Life will be private. Memorial donations can be sent to Bingo's Foundation Ltd (no kill cat shelter), PO Box 7130, Penndel, PA 19047.
Galzerano Funeral Home
Bristol, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 3, 2019