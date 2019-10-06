|
Virginia "Ginny" Burton passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital. She was 57.
Born in Tullytown, she had been a Bristol Borough resident most of her life. Ginny was a long-time, dedicated member of the Bristol Borough Fire Police, where she could be seen working all the major events in Bristol. She was a member of Bristol Fire Co. No. 1, and was a former member of America Hose, Hook and Ladder Co.
Preceded in death by her son, Mark Burton Jr.; her mother, Catherine Beck; her uncle, Carl Beck; sister, Nancy Beck; and brother, David Beck, Ginny is survived by her husband, Mark Burton Sr.; daughter, Laura Firth (David); daughter-in-law, Desiree Burton; and her grandchildren, Madison, Alexander, Michael, and Charlotte. She also is survived by her sisters, Donna and Patty, brother, Ralph; her niece, Michelle Davis (Otto); and many other family members and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Wade Funeral Home, 1002 Radcliffe St., Bristol Borough. Interment will be in St. James Episcopal Church Cemetery. Friends may call from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, and again from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wade Funeral Home to help offset the funeral costs.
