Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wade Funeral Home
1002 Radcliffe Street
Bristol, PA 19007
215-788-9313
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Burton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Burton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Burton Obituary
Virginia "Ginny" Burton passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital. She was 57.

Born in Tullytown, she had been a Bristol Borough resident most of her life. Ginny was a long-time, dedicated member of the Bristol Borough Fire Police, where she could be seen working all the major events in Bristol. She was a member of Bristol Fire Co. No. 1, and was a former member of America Hose, Hook and Ladder Co.

Preceded in death by her son, Mark Burton Jr.; her mother, Catherine Beck; her uncle, Carl Beck; sister, Nancy Beck; and brother, David Beck, Ginny is survived by her husband, Mark Burton Sr.; daughter, Laura Firth (David); daughter-in-law, Desiree Burton; and her grandchildren, Madison, Alexander, Michael, and Charlotte. She also is survived by her sisters, Donna and Patty, brother, Ralph; her niece, Michelle Davis (Otto); and many other family members and friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Wade Funeral Home, 1002 Radcliffe St., Bristol Borough. Interment will be in St. James Episcopal Church Cemetery. Friends may call from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, and again from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wade Funeral Home to help offset the funeral costs.

Wade Funeral Home,

Bristol Borough

www.wadefh.com


logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now