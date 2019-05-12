|
Virginia Chaffee of Fairless Hills passed away May 10, 2019, at home. She was 89.
She enjoyed reading and shopping.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Howard, and her mother, Margarithe Marburger.
Virginia is survived by her daughters, Gailee Graham (Dar), and Kym Chaffee; two granddaughters, Tamara and Ashley; her good friend and caregiver, Lousie Sakiey; and friends, Nuedah Williams and her husband Mickey, and their children, Michelle and Marcus, Annmarie Kemler, and many other friends.
The family and friends would like to thank Chandler Hall Hospice and a special nurse, Jaime West, who took excellent care of Virginia.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, at Whitemarsh Memorial Park, 1169 Limekiln Pike, Ambler, PA 19002.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 12, 2019