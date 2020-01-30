Home

Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
701 Derstine Avenue
Lansdale, PA 19446
215-855-3311
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
701 Derstine Avenue
Lansdale, PA 19446
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church
919 Tennis Avenue
Maple Glen, PA
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church
919 Tennis Avenue
Maple Glen, PA
Virginia Elizabeth Wiant Parrish


1946 - 2020
Virginia Elizabeth Wiant Parrish Obituary
Virginia E. "Ginger" Wiant Parrish of Lansdale passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. She was 73.

She was the beloved wife of Patrick Parrish.

Born April 20, 1946 in Cumberland, Md., she was the daughter of the late James and Lucy (Marsden) Wiant.

Along with her husband, Patrick, she is survived by four children, Lori Christine Mammoccio (Kevin Kirschner), Sherri Marie Leco (William P. Leco Jr.), Richard Allan Wendowski (Michelle), and Shea Elizabeth Cialella (Anthony); a step-son, C.W. Stinnett (Mindy); 13 grandchildren, Shara Marie (Aaron), Sommer Leigh (d. 2016), Tina Terese (Christopher), Brittany Christine, Ashley Marie (Samantha), Amber Marin (Raymond), Anthony Matthew (Merefele), Gerard Allan (Gianna), Alexander William, Sarah Elizabeth, Jessica Michelle, Anthony Jacob, and Trey; nine great-grandchildren; four siblings, Carolyn, Jim, Vicki, and Tricia; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Ginger was preceded in death by her sister, Debbie.

Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, 701 Derstine Avenue, Lansdale. There will be an additional visitation from 12 to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, 919 Tennis Avenue, Maple Glen, followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m. Interment will be private.

Contributions in Ginger's name can be made to a cause dear to her heart, , www.michaeljfox.org/donate.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 30, 2020
