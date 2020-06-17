Virginia L. Weatherly
Virginia L. Weatherly passed away on Wednesday, June 6, 2020 in Tucker, GA. She was ninety-four years of age. Born in Bonne Terre, MO, she had previously been a longtime resident of Southampton. Virginia had also lived in Chalfont Pa., Warren Pa., South Florida and Tucker Ga.

Mrs. Weatherly was a retired Licensed Practical Nurse. She was a former member of the Davisville Church in Southampton and the Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion.

Virginia was the beloved wife of the late Alvin Weatherly, the late John Gill and the late Dale House. She was the loving mother of Richard House, Jeanne Vick and Bonnie Hajducko. She is also survived by thirteen grandchildren, twenty-three great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 12 noon to 1 p.m. at the Wm. Rowen Grant Funeral Home, 659 Street Road, Southampton PA 18966. Her funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Virginia's interment will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery in Huntingdon Valley, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, donation in her name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Memories and condolences may be left at the website below.

WM Rowen Grant

www.wrgrantfuneralhome.com

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Calling hours
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Wm. Rowen Grant Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Wm. Rowen Grant Funeral Home, Inc.
659 Street Road
Southampton, PA 18966
2153556050
