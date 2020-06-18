On June 15, 2020, Virginia Margaret Clayton, formerly of Holland, Pa. entered eternity and the arms of her Savior. She was 32 days from her 90th birthday."Ginny" had been confined to her bed for the last 17 1/2 months. Although not happy with the situation she managed to continue to find purpose and joy in life.Hers was a life full and well lived. The one constant was love, both for and from others. Her joy and sustenance was her faith in Jesus Christ and her loving family.She was the widow of Robert W. Clayton Sr.; mother of Virginia Robin Wright (Charles), Robert W. Clayton Jr. (Sharon), Deborah Jean Richardson (Donal), Cynthia Lee Doan (Steven) and Mark Dean Clayton (Kathleen); grandmother of ten; great grandmother of 12; and great great grandmother of three.She was dearly loved by her family, including many nieces and nephews. Although one of ten children, she is survived by her youngest sibling, Dorothy Miller (George).Although she will be greatly missed, we celebrate her home going to the arms of her Lord and Savior.Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, no viewing will be held. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Union Cemetery of Nockamixon, 482 Churchill Road, Ferndale, Pa.Dougherty Funeral HomeLevittown, Pa.