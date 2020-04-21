|
Virginia "Ginny" Mari passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at her home at Legacy Gardens of Bristol. She was 89.
Born in Salem, Ohio to Edgar and Sylvia Hickey, Ginny lived most of her life in Bristol. She was co-owner of Mari's Café and was well known around town for her spaghetti and meatballs. Residents would show up at her kitchen door with a pot to be filled for takeout. She later worked at Delaware Valley Medical Center as a dietary cook until her retirement in 1995.
Ginny was a member of St. Mark Parish. After her retirement, she volunteered for many years as a lunch aid at St. Mark School.
Ginny was a loving and caring woman who was always willing to lend a hand to help someone.
Wife of the late Louis Mari, she leaves behind a sister, Mary Margaret Esposito (Fidel), and brother, Edward Hickey (Catherine). She will be sadly missed by her loving children, Raymond Mari (Sharon) and Ginny O'Donnell (Kevin), and her cherished grandchildren, Colin (Shanna), Evan (Briana), Eric, and Jonathan O'Donnell, and Alison Mari. She is also survived by nine great- grandchildren.
Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic, funeral services will be held privately with a private burial at Washington Crossing Veterans Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark Church, 1025 Radcliffe St., Bristol, PA 19007.
