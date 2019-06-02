|
Virginia M. "Ginny" (Cecere) Del Moore of Levittown, Pa. passed away Monday, May 27, 2019. She was 94.
Ginny was born and raised in Altoona, Pa. She worked at the Mallo Cup factory prior to moving to Philadelphia and marrying David J. Del Moore. She moved to Levittown, Pa. where the couple raised six children: Thomas, David, Nicholas, Michael, Anthony and Marie.
Ginny was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Grace and Leon Cecere, her husband, David J. Del Moore, and her nine siblings.
She was very proud of her ten grandchildren: Jessica, Erica, Gabriel, Andrew, Jason, Sarah, Nicholas, Michael, Mia and Brian, and was also blessed with several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Ginny was a parishioner of Queen of the Universe while living in Levittown. She loved music, dancing and crocheting blankets for her family.
Ginny was a special angel to all who crossed her path. As a teenager she graciously helped family members with serious illnesses, sacrificing education and social activities. She will be greatly missed by her loving family and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to call from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 6, at Queen of the Universe Church, 2443 Trenton Rd., Levittown, PA 19056, where her Funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be held privately at Washington Crossing National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 2, 2019