Virginia May (Paskie) Shapcott, formerly of Langhorne, died peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, after a brief illness. She was 76.Born in October 1943 in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Virginia was the daughter of the late Norma H. Luttman (Haughey) and the late John Paskie. She was raised in Hicksville, Long Island, N.Y., before moving to Levittown, Pa. in the 1950's. She was a 1962 graduate of Neshaminy High School.Ginny was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Dick Shapcott, and her sister, Carole Paskie of Secane, Pa.She is survived by her children, William (Beth) of Davidson, N.C., Carol Deibler (Mark) of Burlington Township, N.J. and John (Jennifer) of Bensalem, and will be missed by her nine grandchildren, Brett and Samantha, Shelby and Jack, Nancylee, Madison, Riley, Taylor and Kendall, her sister, Hilary Davenport (Jack) of Lancaster, Pa., her brothers and sisters-in-law, Louise Haefner (Donald), Flo Shapcott, Esther Reetz (Harry), Donna Heron, and Diane Heron, numerous nieces and nephews, and her lifelong friends, Claudia Megahan and Sandy Ford, both of Levittown.Ginny was also preceded in death by her brothers and sisters-in-law, Jane and Bill Moss, Peg and Alan Wible, Sue and Hubert Randall, Mark and Betty Shapcott, Ruth and Charles Martindell Sr., William Shapcott, Bill Heron and John Heron.After high school, Ginny briefly worked and lived with relatives in Ireland, returning to work at DuPont Chemical before marrying and starting her family. She worked at Family Medical Associates, Levittown, Pa., and was a bus driver for Neshaminy Schools. She later worked at Valuation Counselors, Lawrenceville, N.J. Ginny was a barista at McCaffrey's Market, Yardley, Pa., until her retirement in 2018.Ginny was a regular bingo player at William Penn Fire Company for many years, and also Goodwill Hose Company, Bristol Borough until recently. Known by all for her delicious meals, she eagerly shared recipes and engaged in lively conversations about home baking and cooking. Ginny was a passionate supporter of Biden for President and reminded everyone to vote on November 3. She was an avid reader, especially on a cloudy day at the shore.Family and friends are invited to attend an outdoor visitation from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24, at the Wade Funeral Home, 1002 Radcliffe St., Bristol Borough, Pa. Masks and safe distancing required. Interment will be held privately.Memorial contributions to your local first responder nonprofit are appreciated.Wade Funeral Home,Bristol Borough