Sister Virginia Taylor, GNSH, formerly Sister Anne Virginia died on June 29, 2020 in the 73rd year of religious life. She was 90.
With the exception of four years as an elementary school teacher, her entire service was in the area of nursing as clinician and educator. More than 40 years of Sister's career was in the Buffalo, N.Y. area as a Nurse Practitioner in the Erie County Health Department, an Instructor in the D'Youville College School of Nursing and at the Cattaraugus Indian Reservation Health Center, Irving, N.Y. She was an OR Supervisor at AB Hepburn Hospital, Ogdensburg and Champlain Valley Hospital, Plattsburgh and was a member of the nursing staff at the Medical Hospital of Pennsylvania.
In 1963 Sister volunteered to serve as a Nurse Clinician in Lima, Peru, returning to the US in 1967. She returned to Peru in 1972, after earning an MSN/Nursing Education, to work in the Callao barriadas for an additional two years. Maintaining her missionary spirit, she became a Nurse Practitioner at Kentucky Nursing Frontier Service, Hyden, KY.
Sister Virginia earned a BS/Education and a BSN/RN from D'Youville College, Buffalo, NY. Her MSN/Nursing Education was granted by Indiana University and her Geriatric Adult Nurse Practitioner degree from Miami University. She held nursing licenses in NY, PA, KY and FL, as well as Peru, SA. Awards included the Pi Lambda Theta, Sigma Theta Tau, Mayor of Miami Certificate of Merit and Key Council in Higher Education Certificate of Merit. Publications included articles in Archives of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation; Journal of Gerontological Nursing; Nursing 80; and Supervisor Nurse.
Born in Buffalo, N.Y. on December 17, 1929, she is survived by her religious congregation. She is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Shirley Darrell.
Due to recent events, a memorial service will be held for Sister Virginia at a later date. Arrangements by Beck-Givnish Life Celebration Home, 7400 New Falls Rd., Levittown, Pa 19055, www.lifecelebration.com
. Memorial contributions may be made to the Grey Nuns of the Sacred Heart, 14500 Bustleton Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19116-1188 or at www.greynun.org
