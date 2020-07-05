1/1
Sister Virginia Taylor GNSH
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sister Virginia Taylor, GNSH, formerly Sister Anne Virginia died on June 29, 2020 in the 73rd year of religious life. She was 90.

With the exception of four years as an elementary school teacher, her entire service was in the area of nursing as clinician and educator. More than 40 years of Sister's career was in the Buffalo, N.Y. area as a Nurse Practitioner in the Erie County Health Department, an Instructor in the D'Youville College School of Nursing and at the Cattaraugus Indian Reservation Health Center, Irving, N.Y. She was an OR Supervisor at AB Hepburn Hospital, Ogdensburg and Champlain Valley Hospital, Plattsburgh and was a member of the nursing staff at the Medical Hospital of Pennsylvania.

In 1963 Sister volunteered to serve as a Nurse Clinician in Lima, Peru, returning to the US in 1967. She returned to Peru in 1972, after earning an MSN/Nursing Education, to work in the Callao barriadas for an additional two years. Maintaining her missionary spirit, she became a Nurse Practitioner at Kentucky Nursing Frontier Service, Hyden, KY.

Sister Virginia earned a BS/Education and a BSN/RN from D'Youville College, Buffalo, NY. Her MSN/Nursing Education was granted by Indiana University and her Geriatric Adult Nurse Practitioner degree from Miami University. She held nursing licenses in NY, PA, KY and FL, as well as Peru, SA. Awards included the Pi Lambda Theta, Sigma Theta Tau, Mayor of Miami Certificate of Merit and Key Council in Higher Education Certificate of Merit. Publications included articles in Archives of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation; Journal of Gerontological Nursing; Nursing 80; and Supervisor Nurse.

Born in Buffalo, N.Y. on December 17, 1929, she is survived by her religious congregation. She is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Shirley Darrell.

Due to recent events, a memorial service will be held for Sister Virginia at a later date. Arrangements by Beck-Givnish Life Celebration Home, 7400 New Falls Rd., Levittown, Pa 19055, www.lifecelebration.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Grey Nuns of the Sacred Heart, 14500 Bustleton Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19116-1188 or at www.greynun.org.

Beck Givnish Life Celebration Home

Levittown, Pa.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beck-Givnish Funeral Home
7400 New Falls Road
Levittown, PA 19055
(215) 946-7600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved