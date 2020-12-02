1/
Virginia Zerega "Ginny" Lloyd
1926 - 2020
Virginia Zerega Lloyd
Virginia Zerega Lloyd (Ginny) passed away peacefully on November 17, 2020 in her home at Pennswood Village in Newtown, PA.
Ginny was born in Plainfield, NJ on April 17, 1926. She attended The Hartridge School, the George School and Wellesley College. Her life after college involved jobs at Liberty Mutual Insurance Company in Boston, the Educational Testing Service in Princeton and the Office of Public Opinion Research.
After her marriage to Van Voorhees Lloyd in 1953, she was a faculty wife at Skidmore College, Randolph-Macon Woman's College and Wilson College. She and Van were world travelers during sabbaticals and summer vacations. For 40 years they also enjoyed their summer home in Thetford Center, VT, close to Dartmouth College (Van's alma mater).
She is survived by the children of her brother and sister, and their families, now numbering some 20-plus nieces, nephews and their offspring.
She also enjoyed with humor and humility the title of Baroness von Bretton, having been a descendant of Augustus Zerega di Zerega, Baron von Bretton, as titled by the King of Denmark.
In accordance with Ginny's wishes, there will be no formal memorial service. She will be buried in the Lloyd family plot in Doylestown, PA.
Any donations may be made to the Pennswood Village Endowment Fund, the George School or Wellesley College.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
