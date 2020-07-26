1/1
Vito J. Addesa Jr.
1934 - 2020
Vito J. Addesa Jr. passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was 85.

Born and raised in Trenton, N.J., and a graduate of Trenton Junior College, Mr. Addesa had resided in Falls Township for the past 55 years.

He was a member of Saint Michael the Archangel Church, Levittown, where he served as a dedicated usher from 1987 until 2017.

For many years Mr. Addesa was a Chemist with Carter-Wallace in Hamilton, N.J. He also was formerly employed with Thermoid, Pomeroys, and Pony Enterprises, Inc.

He served proudly in the U.S. Army National Guard from 1953 until 1962.

Mr. Addesa enjoyed spending time with his family and close friends, music, Italian food, and watching sports, especially his favorite team, the Dallas Cowboys.

He was a hardworking, loving and caring person who always put others first.

The beloved husband of the late Judith (Kehr), Mr. Addesa was the loving father of Debra Schmunk, Karen Addesa (Robert Hannon), Donna Gonzalez-Jones (Jody) and Vito J. Addesa III (Suzanne); the devoted grandfather of Dawn, Daniel, Nick, Matthew, Nicole, Robert, Dayna, Hayley and Heather; proud great grandfather of 12; and brother-in-law of Robert Kehr. He also will be missed by his former son-in-law, George Schmunk, and by many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Sophie (DeAngelo) and Vito J. Addesa Sr., and his siblings, Marie J. Bencivengo, Natalina Addesa, Anthony Addesa Sr., Phyllis Petro, Angela Gervasio and Pasquale "Pat" Adesso.

Family and friends are invited to call from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, July 27, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown. Due to pandemic restrictions, his funeral service and interment will be held privately.

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com




Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:00 AM
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc. - Levittown
Funeral services provided by
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc. - Levittown
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
Memories & Condolences
July 24, 2020
To my friend and co worker at Pony. I will always remember your kindness and friendship and your dedication to your wife, who you are with once more. God Bless you Vito! It was a pleasure to have known you.
eleanor shimano
Coworker
July 23, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you all at this time. Uncle Vito will be missed.
Melissa Hall-McAvaddy
Family
July 23, 2020
Our thoughts remain with you and your family at this time. We are honored by the trust and confidence you have placed in us during this difficult time.
- The Staff of James J. Dougherty Funeral Home
