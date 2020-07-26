Vito J. Addesa Jr. passedaway Monday, July 20, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was 85.Born and raised in Trenton, N.J., and a graduate of Trenton Junior College, Mr. Addesa had resided in Falls Township for the past 55 years.He was a member of Saint Michael the Archangel Church, Levittown, where he served as a dedicated usher from 1987 until 2017.For many years Mr. Addesa was a Chemist with Carter-Wallace in Hamilton, N.J. He also was formerly employed with Thermoid, Pomeroys, and Pony Enterprises, Inc.He served proudly in the U.S. Army National Guard from 1953 until 1962.Mr. Addesa enjoyed spending time with his family and close friends, music, Italian food, and watching sports, especially his favorite team, the Dallas Cowboys.He was a hardworking, loving and caring person who always put others first.The beloved husband of the late Judith (Kehr), Mr. Addesa was the loving father of Debra Schmunk, Karen Addesa (Robert Hannon), Donna Gonzalez-Jones (Jody) and Vito J. Addesa III (Suzanne); the devoted grandfather of Dawn, Daniel, Nick, Matthew, Nicole, Robert, Dayna, Hayley and Heather; proud great grandfather of 12; and brother-in-law of Robert Kehr. He also will be missed by his former son-in-law, George Schmunk, and by many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents, Sophie (DeAngelo) and Vito J. Addesa Sr., and his siblings, Marie J. Bencivengo, Natalina Addesa, Anthony Addesa Sr., Phyllis Petro, Angela Gervasio and Pasquale "Pat" Adesso.Family and friends are invited to call from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, July 27, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown. Due to pandemic restrictions, his funeral service and interment will be held privately.James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,Levittown