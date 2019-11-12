|
Vivian B. Benz ascended to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. She was 100.
Born July 16, 1919, Mrs. Benz was formerly of Philadelphia and Fairless Hills, but had resided most recently at Sunrise of Lower Makefield in Yardley.
Vivian was a member of Northminster Presbyterian Church. She had perfect attendance in school from grades 1 to 12, and achieved awards for penmanship and typing.
In 1963 she became a single mother, raised her three daughters, retired from Mellon Bank, and volunteered at Frankford Hospital over 500 hours
She loved the Philadelphia Phillies, the Phillie Phanatic and the Mummers.
Vivian was lovingly known as the "the Nice Lady," "The Energizer Bunny," "Nana," and "Rusty." She always had a smile, was caring and compassionate.
Heaven has a new Angel!
Mrs. Benz was the loving mother of Janice Benz (Clare), Jacqueline Iatesta (Kenneth), and Marilyn Benz, grandmother of Adam Iatesta and Amy Ruch, and great grandmother of Ethan and Cole Ruch. She is also survived by her niece, Catherine Burkert, and her nephew, Kenneth Burkert (Teresa).
Vivian was preceded in death by her sister, Margaret Beck, and her brother, Kenneth Burkert.
Family and friends are invited to call from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where her funeral service will begin at 12 p.m. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, Feasterville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Vivian's name may be made to Northminster Presbyterian Church, 140 Trenton Rd., Fairless Hills, PA 19030.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 12, 2019