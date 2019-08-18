|
Vivian Lo Bianco passed away peacefully on Monday, July 15, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was 81.
Born in Manhattan, N.Y., she was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Lo Bianco, and daughter of the late Paul and Nancy Gangi Passamenti.
Vivian moved to Bucks County with her husband and two children in 1966. She went to Bucks County Community College to obtain her associate degree, and subsequently obtained her real estate license. Vivian sold residential real estate for many years before retiring.
She enjoyed trips to the casino, reading, and playing cards and Scrabble with her friends. She also enjoyed a good debate, a good laugh, and spending time with her grandchildren and her precious cat, Louie.
Vivian is survived by her loving children, Laura Lo Bianco and her husband, Robert Pollock, and Joseph Lo Bianco and his wife, Evelyn, as well as her four grandchildren, Victoria Pollock, and Vanessa, Joey, and Jasmine Lo Bianco.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family from 9 a.m. until her funeral service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 241 E. Butler Ave., New Britain, PA 18901. Interment will take place privately.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Vivian's name may be made to the .
www.fluehr.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 18, 2019