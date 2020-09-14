W. Barry Collin, resident of West Long Branch, N.J., Goode, Va., and more recently of Newtown, died peacefully Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at St. Mary Medical Center. He was 80.
Barry was the loving husband of the late Carol A. (Hrudka) Collin. The couple had been married 50 years and shared many wonderful memories together.
Son of the late Raoul M. and Sarah Jane (Searles) Collin, Barry also was preceded in death by two sons, Richard M. Collin and Christopher S. Collin.
Barry was raised in Chatham, N.J., and graduated Chatham High School in 1957. He attended Panzar/Montclair State University and Ithaca College, and earned his BS and Master's degrees in Physical Education. He was employed by Social Services League in Ithaca, N.Y.; West Long Branch Board of Education; and Middletown Board of Education. Barry retired in 1995. He and Carol retired to Goode, Va., for 18 wonderful years where the rounds of golf were abundant. They moved to their final location in Newtown, to be closer to family. Barry was incredibly involved with his family. For 25 years, he cherished the father/son "Those Who Attain Tranquility" canoe trip weekend down the Delaware River with his teaching peers and their sons. He was the biggest fan of his grandchildren and their activities and achievements. He reminded them often "the harder you work, the luckier you will get." He loved dogs and chocolate, and taught us all unconditional love. He will be missed tremendously.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Rachelle and Anthony Stewart of Furlong, son, Russell M. Collin and Denise Rosato of Brielle, N.J.; his grandchildren, Reese Morgan Collin, Grace Madison Stewart, and Alexander Bryan Stewart; and brother and sister-in-law, David and Connie Collin of Stuart, Fla.
A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at the Joseph A. Fluehr, III Funeral Home, 800 Newtown-Richboro Road (at Holland Road), Richboro, PA 18954. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to any charity supporting Cancer Research, or a charity of one's choice
would be greatly appreciated.