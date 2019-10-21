Home

Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
(215) 637-1414
Walter Buchholz
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
Service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
Walter A. Buchholz


1919 - 2019
Walter A. Buchholz Obituary
Walter A. Buchholz "Deacon" passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at the age of 100.

Walter was an U.S. Army Air Corps veteran of World War II. After being honorably discharged, Walter served another 25 years in the Reserves. Being in the military was very important to Walter as he attended as many of his army reunions with the 801st Aviation Engineers.

Walter also was a former member of St. Katherine of Siena Seniors Primrose Club.

Walter had a true love for life. As much as he could, he'd take daily bus trips to such places a West Point, Atlantic City, and many trips to New York to see shows.

He was the beloved husband of the late Eve (Giel); devoted father of Walter J., Elizabeth M., and the late John G. He also is survived by his granddaughter, Heather Krajnikovich, and many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday, at Burns Funeral Home, 9708 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, followed by his service at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Forest Hills Cemetery.

Burns Funeral Home,

Philadelphia
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 21, 2019
