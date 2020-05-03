|
Walter C. "Buddy" Heinz III passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020. He was 53.
Buddy was a graduate of Bensalem High School, Class of 1985, and worked at the Peddie School in Hightstown, N.J.
Buddy enjoyed trips to the Pocono Mountains, where he could fish and be around nature, and vacations with the family in Cape May, N.J. Bud always cherished his classic car and took pride in restoring it with his sons and nephew Tim by his side. He always enjoyed listening to good music and dancing.
In later years, Bud was elated to find out he had a brother and was able to connect with him. Bud was the ultimate family man and cherished quality time spent with his wife and kids.
He was the beloved husband of 26 years to Carol (Dingley) Heinz; devoted father of Brandon Heinz and Andrew Heinz; dearest son of the late Walter Heinz Jr. and Geraldine Heinz-Bernatt; loving brother of Kim McMenamin (Tim) and Kurt Reeder; cherished uncle to many nieces and nephews; loving son-in-law of Carol Dingley; and loving brother-in-law of Art Dingley (Cindy).
Due to the current health crisis, a celebration of Buddy's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family for medical expenses and an education fund for the children.
Fluehr Funeral Home,
Bensalem
www.fluehrfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 3, 2020