Walter Carl Haegele passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was 85.
Born in Pennsylvania, he lived in Bucks County until retiring to The Villages in Marion County, Florida in 2003.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Pauline (Pfaehler) and Gottlieb Haegele, and his brother, William Haegele.
He is survived by his sister, Ruth (Haegele) and Donald Lewis; his wife, the love of his life, Barbara Sperr Haegele, to whom he was married for 57 years; his daughters, Karen (Haegele) and Todd Orr, and Michele (Sperr) Sellinger, and his grandchildren, Tyler and Dr. Bridgette (Kelly) Orr, Megan (Orr) and Edgar Packer, Samantha Orr, T.J. Sellinger, and Drew Covington.
Walter graduated from Dobbins Technical School. He served in the U.S. Army, owned and operated Walt Haegele Body-Craft, and also worked for Arrow Master Pools, Ron Levitt Auto, and Lutheran Church of God's Love.
Family and friends are invited to attend his Life Celebration on Saturday, Oct. 12, at Lutheran Church of God's Love in Newtown, Pa., with a calling hour from 12 p.m. until his memorial service at 1 p.m.
Contributions in his name can be made to Lutheran Church of God's Love (put Haegele Memorial in memo).
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 10, 2019