Walter Carter passed away Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at his home in Yardley, Pa. He was 87. His final days were spent surrounded by his loving family.Walter was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Carter, who passed away in November 2018. They were married in 1960 and this union of over 58 years was one of love, unity, and commitment.Walter was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend. He was sweet, generous, and thoughtful to all, especially his family. With Walter, family always came first. He also was a real gentleman. We celebrate his homecoming and say thank you for the way you touched and brightened our lives. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.Walter was born Sept. 30, 1932 in Knoxville, Tenn., the son of Celmon and Mary Alice Carter. He graduated in 1950 from Lincoln High School, Jersey City, N.J. After high school, he attended Fairleigh Dickinson University in Madison, N.J. He graduated in 1962 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry.He started his career with Johnson & Johnson pharmaceutical in 1967 as a Laboratory Supervisor at their Eastern Surgical Dressing Plant in New Brunswick, N.J. Walter built a successful career of 28 years in various high-level management positions in the Quality Assurance Organization in Lamont, Ill. and Lambertville, N.J.He was known for his sense of humor and ability to tell a joke at a moment's notice. He enjoyed playing and watching sports, Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune, completing crossword puzzles and reading.Walter was an active member of Shiloh Baptist Church in Trenton, N.J., serving as a Trustee. As a trustee he ensured that the finances of the church were properly invested and made provisions for the conservation and maintenance of church property. He executed deeds, contracts, and other necessary legal documents to transact the business of the church.When not working, during his tenure in Chicago, Walter mentored young students. He directed the largest swimming event for two years in Chicago, and led the Woodbridge Gold Baseball team to its 1975 championship.He was immensely proud of his family and his joy was the reflected light of their successes. He leaves behind beautiful memories of a life well lived.Walter is survived by his two sons, Noel Louis (Laura) of Holland, Pa. and Keith Alexander of Philadelphia, Pa., his granddaughter, Kayla Marie Hentz (Chris) of Marlton, N.J., grandsons, Austin Vaugh and Shane Matthew of Holland, Pa., his Uncle Jasper Guilford (Betsy) of Jersey City, N.J., as well as nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other relatives in Tennessee and New Jersey, plus a multitude of friends and many co-workers who became lifelong friends.In keeping with current precautions due to COVID-19, the funeral service is limited to only immediate family. The service will be streamed live from the Hughes Funeral Home in Trenton, N.J. Wearing a facial covering and maintaining social distance is mandatory.In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Trenton Soup Kitchen in Trenton, N.J.Hughes Funeral Home,Trenton, N.J.