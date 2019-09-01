Bucks County Courier Times Obituaries
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
Walter David Campbell Obituary
Walter D. Campbell, a longtime resident of Langhorne, died Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at his home.

He was born in Philadelphia and was a graduate of St. Joseph's University and the University of Pennsylvania Law School.

Mr. Campbell loved the law and was a practicing attorney for 50 years. He was proud of his service to his clients, his community and his country.

Walter was a diehard Philadelphia sports fan and celebrated the Eagles first Super Bowl win with family and friends.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Marlene, his four daughters, Elizabeth Meggitt (the late Peter Meggitt), Dianne Campbell, Cecilia Campbell (Deborah Gagnon), and Roxanna Choe (Eugene Choe), and his grandchildren – Dylan Hodill, Kelly Hodill, Russell Hodill, Hugo Meggitt, Sinclair Meggitt, Hannah Choe, Derek Choe and Phineas Choe. He is also survived by Marlene's sons, James and Frank Woodall, grandchildren, Nicole Woodall, Deana Gamble (Caliph Gamble), and Jimmy Woodall, and great-grandson, Luke Gamble.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, and is survived by his sister, Mary Gough and first wife, Diane Campbell.

A memorial service for relatives and friends will be held from 12 to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, Pa.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 1, 2019
