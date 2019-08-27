|
Walter F. Ames Jr., "JR," passed away Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Chandler Hall Hospice. He was 83.
JR was an avid automobile and train enthusiast who was a longtime member of the Mid Atlantic Train Association. He served on the Board of Directors and delighted adults and children alike with his holiday train exhibition.
He is survived by his brother, Frank Ames, and his nieces, nephews and their spouses, Louann Kelly, Michael Ames (Marie), Patti Jonas (Jim), John Ames (Tom), Diane Pichard (Al), Walter Ames (Susan), Jackie When (Jason), Richard Ames (Mandy) and their families. He is also survived by special friends and loved ones, Lauren Eichhorn, Michele Eichhorn, Melanie Sponenberg, Lorraine "Lori" Klein, Joan Brown and Elizabeth Brass.
At the request of JR, no formal services will be held but donations can be made in his name to the Campaign for Tobacco-free Kids, 1400 I Street NW, Suite 1200, Washington, DC 20005.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 27, 2019