Walter H. "Walt" Stevens passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Nazareth Hospital Vitas Unit in Philadelphia. He was 80.
He was born in Philadelphia, to Walter H. and Margaret Stevens. He grew up by the old Shibe Park baseball field in the Mount Airy section of Philadelphia. As a child, he spent a lot of time with his grandmother in New Jersey. Later, his family moved to the Mayfair section of the city and he graduated from Frankford High School. Next, he studied engineering at the old Spring Garden Institute in the Mount Airy section of Philadelphia. Walt went on to work at GE in Jenkintown.
He retired as a program manager in telemetry with Teletronics in Newtown. They do work for the aerospace industry, NASA, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, all military branches, and commercial industries.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, and had a true "love" for trains, especially steam engines. He once was even able to operate a steam engine. Most likely because of watching games at Shibe Park as a youngster, baseball continued to be his favorite sport. As a young man Walt became an Eagle Scout, and enjoyed camping his enter life. He camped the whole east coast from his beloved Maine down to Florida.
He is survived by his wife of 59 and a half years, Kathleen (Plona) Stevens; his sons, Robert A. Stevens (Teresa) of Levittown, and Wayne E. Stevens of Philadel[phia; his sister, Joan Confair of New Jersey; and his cherished grandson, who also loves trains, Christopher A. Stevens of Levittown.
Family and friends are invited to Walt's Life Celebration at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, followed by his funeral service at 8:30 p.m. at John F. Givnish of Academy Road, 10975 Academy Road, Philadelphia, PA 19154. Another viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, with interment to follow in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Walt's name are preferred to Justice Rescue or the animal shelter of your choice.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 9, 2019