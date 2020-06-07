Walter J. Wilks
Walter J. Wilks of Penndel, on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at the age of 60.

Born in Bristol, Walter had been a lifelong resident of Lower Bucks County and attended Maple Point High School.

He was a gifted master craftsman who spent most of his working career as a contractor specializing in home improvements.

Walter was an avid Philadelphia sports fan.

Son of the late Walter H. and Catherine M. Wilks, Walter was the devoted father of Daniel J. Wilks. He was the brother of Diane Wicks and Stephen Wilks. He also is survived by two nieces, two nephews, his uncle, Anthony Buccafuri (Penny), many cousins, and extended family members.

Services are private.

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

doughertyfuneralhome.com




Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc. - Levittown
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
