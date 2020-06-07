Walter J. Wilks of Penndel, on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at the age of 60.Born in Bristol, Walter had been a lifelong resident of Lower Bucks County and attended Maple Point High School.He was a gifted master craftsman who spent most of his working career as a contractor specializing in home improvements.Walter was an avid Philadelphia sports fan.Son of the late Walter H. and Catherine M. Wilks, Walter was the devoted father of Daniel J. Wilks. He was the brother of Diane Wicks and Stephen Wilks. He also is survived by two nieces, two nephews, his uncle, Anthony Buccafuri (Penny), many cousins, and extended family members.Services are private.James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,Levittown