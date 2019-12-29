|
Walter K. Schaeffer Jr. of Fallsington died Friday, De. 27, 2019, at Jefferson Bucks Hospital. He was 78.
Born in Philadelphia, Mr. Schaeffer had resided in Falls Township for most of his life. He worked as a crane operator with U.S. Steel in the Sheet and Tin Division for nearly 30 years until its closure.
Walter was a big NASCAR fan, especially of Dale Earnhardt Sr., and also was a big sports fan, especially Flyers hockey. He also enjoyed bowling.
Walter loved spending time outdoors, and camping in the Poconos with his family.
Beloved husband of Joyce (Satterthwaite) for 59 years, Mr. Schaeffer was the loving father of David W. (Kristine), Donald W. (Patricia), and Donna "Lynn" Schaeffer; devoted grandfather of Robert, Tyler, and Amber; and great-grandfather of Trevor.
Family and friends are invited to call from 10 until 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where his memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fallsington United Methodist Church, 50 Lacross St., Fallsington, PA 19054.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 29, 2019