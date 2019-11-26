|
Walter L. "Waff" Salevsky passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was 81.
He was the beloved husband of Joan T. Gindhart Salevsky for 55 years.
Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Walter L. Sr. and Doris Hildegard Salevsky. He was an electrical systems engineer until his retirement.
In addition to his wife, Walter is survived by his loving children, Joan C. DalFarra (Craig), Robert Salevsky (Jen), Walter M. Salevsky (Kathleen) and Michael Salevsky, as well as his grandchildren, Christopher, Michael, Cameron, Joe, and Jack, step-grandchildren, Paige and Julie, and his sister, Shirley Shaner.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family from 10 a.m. until his funeral service at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 800 Newtown-Richboro Rd. (at Holland Rd.), Richboro, PA 18954. His interment will take place privately.
A devoted family man, Waff loved the holidays surrounded by his family. In lieu of flowers, honor him by enjoying this special season with your family. Tell them you love them, laugh until you cry, and lift a glass of brandy Alexander and toast to a wonderful man that we'll all miss so dearly.
Contributions can also be made to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 26, 2019