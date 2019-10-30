|
|
Walter Luff passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at Jefferson Bucks Hospital. He was 86.
He was born in Ivyland, Pa. to the late Warren and Carrie Luff, the youngest of ten children and had been a longtime resident of Langhorne Manor. He was a graduate of Council Rock High School.
Walter served his country proudly in the U. S. Marines from 1952 to 1956.
He was preceded in death by his siblings Earl, Harold, Edward, Russell, Sarah, Helen, Henry and Marguerite. Walter is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Loretta M. (Albertson) Luff; his two daughters Judith Luff (Sunny Ahn) and Cindy DeGulis (Anthony); his two grandchildren Danielle and Alyson and his sister Alice Lesseig. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Walter will be greatly missed by his loving family.
Family and friends will be received at the James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Bellevue Ave., Penndel, PA 19047 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. on Monday November 4, 2019 with his funeral service to be held at 12:45 p.m. His interment will follow in Washington Crossing National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that a donation be made in Walter's honor to Sweet Paws Rescue, 310 Main St., Groveland, MA 01834 or www.sweetpawsrescue.org.
James O. Bradley Funeral Home
www.jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 30, 2019