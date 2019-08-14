Home

Walter M. Dendall Obituary
Walter M. Dendall passed away Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. He was 80.

He was the husband of the late Margaret, the loving father of Kimberly Riley (Joe), and Poppy of Kristin Petrahl (Tim Gerstley). He will also be sadly missed by Joe (Anne), Chrissy, Jessica, Jasmine, Dayna, Alexis, Veronica, Joey, and Nicholas, and by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, at the Burns Funeral Home, 1514 Woodbourne Rd., Levittown, PA 19057, where his funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetey.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his name to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517, would be appreciated.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 14, 2019
