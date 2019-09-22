|
Walter P. "Paul" Krichling Jr. of Yardley passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, after a long illness. He was 70.
Born in Trenton, he was a lifelong area resident. He taught in the Hopewell Valley School District from 1972 until his retirement in 2010. Mr. Krichling served: on the Executive Board of the HVEA and Delegate to the NEA Representative Assembly; as MCEA Past President; on the NJEA Executive Committee and Delegate Assembly; on the Board of Directors and Resolutions Committee of the NEA; on the Executive Board of the NJREA; and was presently serving as the First Vice President of the NJREA. He also was an active Freemason, joining Trenton Lodge #5 in 1974, ascending through the Chairs to become Worshipful Master in 1983. He served the Grand Master of Masons of New Jersey as Grand Chaplain in 2012. For many years he was Secretary of Trenton-Cyrus Lodge #5 in Pennington, and was currently serving as Treasurer for the 15th Masonic District. He was a 32nd Degree Member of the Scottish Rite Valley of Central Jersey. He and his wife Fay were longtime season ticket holders for the Trenton Thunder.
Son of the late Walter P. Sr. and Dorothy Krichling, and husband of the late Fay E. Krichling, he is survived by: his sister, Virginia and her husband, Dr. John Harman; his sister, Patricia and her husband, Dr. John Russo; his brother, Charles and his wife, Debra Krichling; his nieces and nephews, Meredith and Stephen Rothschild, Constance and Evan Abraczinskas, Jonathan, Carla and Nicole Russo, Melissa and Joseph Pennisi, Charles Jr., Jaimie, Jenna and Gabrielle Krichling, and Drew Turgyan; his great-nieces and nephews, Jack and Violet Rothschild and Jase and Kade Krichling; and many friends.
Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, and from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, at the Wilson-Apple Funeral Home, 2560 Pennington Rd., Pennington, NJ 08534, where his funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Burial will follow in Ewing Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to: the Trenton Cyrus Foundation, P.O. Box 55, Pennington, NJ 08534, or to the NJREA Philanthropic Fund, c/o Diane Papadinec, P.O. Box 671, Turnersville, NJ 08012, or to Scottish Rite Valley of Central Jersey, 103 Dunns Mill Rd., Bordentown, NJ 08505, Attn: Dyslexic Center Charity.
