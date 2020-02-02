Home

James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc. - Penndel
Walter R. Fesniak Obituary
Walter R. Fesniak passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. He was 80.

Born in Kulpmont, Pa., he was a longtime resident of Levittown. He had retired from Pathmark after many years of service.

Walter was a member of St. Joseph Council Knights of Columbus. He and his wife were active members of St. Michael the Archangel parish for many years, where he volunteered his time as an aide at the parish school. He also was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

Walter was preceded in death by his parents, a brother and sister.

He is survived by his wife, Bernice, and their two sons, Raymond and Robert, as well as a sister, Carol Goncy (Lou). He is also survived by his nephew, Edward, grand nephew, Stephen, grand niece, Ann, and several cousins.

Relatives and friends will be received from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 66 Levittown Parkway, Levittown, PA 19054, where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions in Walter's name be made to St. Michael the Archangel Church at the above address.

James O. Bradley Funeral Home,

Penndel

www.jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 2, 2020
