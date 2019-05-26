|
|
Walter R. Hall Jr. of Bristol, Pa., peacefully passed away May 23, 2019.
He was a beloved husband to Antonette Hall. They met at the Atlantic Tea Company in Bristol where they fell in love and had been married for 63 years.
He will be sadly missed by his daughters and sons-in-law, Carol Earley, Linda and Joseph Kepko, and Catherine and Charles Sherry. He had many grandchildren, Serena Sylvester, Joseph Knisley III, Eric Hall, Tiffany Sherry, Desiree Bullard, Charles Sherry Jr., Nicole Henderson, Dustin Henderson, Valarie Kepko, Michael Kepko, and Dianna Kepko. He was also a great-grandfather to Timothy Sylvester, Matthew Sylvester, Marlee Henderson, Joseph Knisely IV, Gavin Knisely, Nevaeh Sherry, Damien Sherry, Hailey Bullard, Adriel Bullard, Abbey Rose Shetrompf, and Alex Antonio Sherry.
Walter retired from the U.S. Steel Mill where he was known as "Easy Rider." He was also a cook in the U.S. Army and was famous for his delicious donuts.
Walt was always there for you when you needed him. Sometimes it was just his smile or the way he got you to laugh. He was truly one pure soul. He was a hard worker, wonderful husband, father and friend and will be missed by all.
Relatives and friends are invited to call from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, and from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Galzerano Funeral Home, 430 Radcliffe Street, Bristol, PA 19007. Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. at St. Ann Church, 357 Dorrance Street, Bristol, PA 19007. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 26, 2019