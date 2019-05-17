|
|
Walter R. Utter, "The Mayor," passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019. He was 82.
He was a man of courage, integrity, generosity, and always loving and caring to his family and friends. He was the "Connoisseur" of his yard.
Walter was the former president of Aero-Missile and Accent Packaging.
He was married to the "lovely Margaret" (Durkin) for 54 years. He is also survived by his daughters, Michele Veneziale (Dominic) and Denise Utter-McKnight; three grandchildren, Dominic, Avery, and Ray "Rocket."; siblings, Arlene Dowling and Bob Veach; nephews, Ken and Scott and many other nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, at St. Jerome Church, 8100 Colfax St., Philadelphia, PA 19136, where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery.
Burns Funeral Home,
Philadelphia
www.burnsfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 17, 2019