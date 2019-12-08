Home

Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
2207 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
215-639-0422
Walter T. Crowther III Obituary
Walter T. Crowther III of Warminster passed away Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Majestic Oaks in Warminster. He was 80.

Born in Philadelphia and a resident of Warminster for the past 38 years, Walter was a U.S. Navy veteran. He was employed as a machinist/ mechanic with Yale & Town before his retirement.

He will be sadly missed by his beloved wife of 38 years, Nancy A. Schmitzer Crowther, and his son, Edward Crowther (Laura). He is also survived by two grandchildren, Michael and Jennifer, and three great grandchildren, Kyle, Branden and Axel.

Walter was preceded in death by his daughter, Kimberly Crowther.

His funeral service and interment at Washington Crossing National Cemetery will be held privately.

Tomlinson Funeral Home,

Bensalem

www.tomlinsonfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 8, 2019
