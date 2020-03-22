|
Walter Thomas Givens of Barnegat, N.J. passed away suddenly on Monday, March 16, 2020, at his home.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y. and raised in Trenton, N.J., he was a longtime resident of Barnegat. He was a graduate of Trenton High School and attended Mercer County Community College. He started and ran his own business, Trader Toms in Langhorne, Pa., and had continued to work in the car sales business for his entire career.
Tom was an avid fisherman and loved being out on his boat, his prized possession, in the Atlantic Ocean, fishing off the coast of Barnegat. He was an avid soccer player, Dallas Cowboys fan, and golfer. He was known for his good heart and kindness towards others, and had many close friends.
Son of the late Walter Thomas Givens and Eva Givens Smith, he is survived by his wife, Kathy, and his son, Cooper, whom he cherished dearly and enjoyed spending much of his free time with. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Heather, and granddaughter, Amber. He is also survived by his sister, Linda S. Yaede and her husband, Harry, his niece, Laura, and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew him and loved him.
Private funeral services will be held.
