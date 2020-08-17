April 2, 1949-June 28, 2020



Walter W. Hamel of Bensalem died Sunday, June 28, 2020 at his home. He was 71.



Born in Philadelphia, he was a 1966 graduate of Jules E. Mastbaum Technical High School.



He was a Vietnam Army Veteran of the 42nd Infantry Platoon (Scout Dog) serving with the 101st Airborne Division from March 10, 1969 to Dec. 18, 1970. He returned to work for the Dept. of the Navy at the Philadelphia Naval Shipyard completing his apprenticeship as a skilled journeyman wood craftsman and gong on to become the carpenter instructor for PNSY apprentices. He completed 33 years of Honorable Federal Service before retirement.



Mr. Hamel was a resident of Bensalem for over 34 years and was also an active member of Langhorne Presbyterian Church where he helped with Sunday School, Faith Acts, and Vacation Bible School.



He was preceded in death by his loving wife Joanne M. Hamel (Dunn), his parents Walter P. and Hazel Hamel, his beloved Scout Dog, Smokey and his Golden Retriever, Mandy. Walt is survived by the many people he befriended during his life journey.



Friends are invited to attend his memorial service August 22, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at Langhorne Presbyterian Church, Bellevue and Gilliam Aves., Langhorne, Pa. Private interment at Hillside Cemetery in Roslyn, Pa.



Memorial contributions may be made to Langhorne Presbyterian Church.



