|
|
Warren D. Mitchell of Levittown passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019. He was 56.
Born in Bristol, Warren was a resident of Levittown and formerly of Bensalem and Florida. He was employed as a truck driver for more than 35 years.
He enjoyed taking his grandchildren crabbing and fishing. He loved the holidays and especially Christmas with the kids.
He is survived by his children, Thomas Logue (Jessica), Nicole St. Clair, Richard Mitchell, Nicholas Mitchell (Heather), Elizabeth Sandridge, Mickey Sandridge, Jamie Sandridge, and Alexis Giles. He is also survived by his brothers, Frank and Jimmy Mitchell; his sister, Dolores; 15 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his memorial service at 6 p.m. Friday at the Tomlinson Funeral Home, 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by his service at 8 p.m. Interment will be private.
Tomlinson Funeral Home,
Bensalem
www.tomlinsonfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 14, 2019