Warren J. Hartzell, "Bud", passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at the age of 88.
Warren was the beloved husband of the late Catherine Marie (Whitaker), the loving father of Joseph (Lois), Mary Ellen Brown (Bill), Stephen, Patricia Windfelder (Tom), and Tim (Cassandra), dear grandpop of Jackie, Tommy, Katie, Jimmy, Kimberly, Megan and the late Bob, and great grandpop of Marie.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, at Burns Funeral Home, 9708 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19114, followed by his service at 1:30 p.m. Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his name to a charity of your choice
would be appreciated.
