Warren J. Rockwell of Churchville, Pa. and formerly of Palm Harbor, Fla., died peacefully at Buckingham Valley Rehabilitation and Nursing Center on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. He was 96.
Born in Bronx, N.Y., Warren was the beloved husband of the late Louise Eller Rockwell, the son of the late John and Ada Justus Rockwell, and the brother of the late Walter, Frank, and Lillian Rockwell.
Warren enlisted in the U.S. Navy right out of high school and bravely served in the European and African theater during World War II. He was a member of the Free Mason's for 75 years, and was a dedicated hospital volunteer for 22 years until the age of 94.
He was an avid baseball aficionado and lifelong N.Y. Yankee fan, but he truly cherished the time he was with his beloved family and close friends. Warren will be greatly missed, but eternally loved and remembered by everyone who has had the blessing to have been in his life.
He is survived by his devoted sons, John Rockwell and his wife, Cathy, of Churchville and Robert Rockwell and his wife, Susan, of Warwick, N.Y. He is also survived by his six loving grandchildren, Jennifer Callaghan, James (Hannah), Melissa Rockwell-Diedrich (Michael), Stephen, Bobby, and Danny, as well as his six great grandchildren, Kayla, Bryan, Michael, Stephen, Nyah, and Zae.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing from 1 p.m. until his Masonic Service at 2 p.m. Monday, March 9, which will then be followed by his Lutheran Funeral Service, all at the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 800 Newtown-Richboro Rd. (at Holland Rd.), Richboro, PA 18954. Interment will be conducted at a later date with military funeral honors at the Washington Crossing National Cemetery in Newtown.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Brookdale Hospice, 995 Old Eagle School Rd., Suite 315, Wayne, PA 19087.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 6, 2020