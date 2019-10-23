Home

POWERED BY

Services
James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc. - Penndel
260 Bellevue Avenue
Penndel, PA 19047
215-757-3379
Resources
More Obituaries for Warren Carlstedt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Warren W. Carlstedt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Warren W. Carlstedt Obituary
Warren W. Carlstedt of Langhorne passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. He was 75.

He was born Feb. 29, 1944 in Brooklyn, N.Y. to the late James and Helen Carlstedt. He was raised in Fort Lee, N.J. and was a volunteer member of the Fort Lee Fire Department. Warren served with the 1st Calvary Division, U.S. Army during the Vietnam War from 1967-1968; he was awarded the Bronze Star with V-Device for valor and served during the Tet Offensive in 1968. He was a retired Englewood, N.J. Police Officer. Warren was a Reader in the Eastern Orthodox Church.

Warren was the loving husband to Jeanette Carlstedt, a loving stepfather to Kelly Harrison and her husband, Timothy, and a loving grandfather to Nicholas, James, Luke and Kelly Rose Harrison. He is also survived by his brother, James Carlstedt, and his cousin, Joan Newton.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Carol O'Driscoll.

A Graveside Orthodox Service will begin at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Ave., Newtown, PA 18940.

James O. Bradley Funeral Home,

Penndel

www.jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Warren's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now