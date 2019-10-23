|
|
Warren W. Carlstedt of Langhorne passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. He was 75.
He was born Feb. 29, 1944 in Brooklyn, N.Y. to the late James and Helen Carlstedt. He was raised in Fort Lee, N.J. and was a volunteer member of the Fort Lee Fire Department. Warren served with the 1st Calvary Division, U.S. Army during the Vietnam War from 1967-1968; he was awarded the Bronze Star with V-Device for valor and served during the Tet Offensive in 1968. He was a retired Englewood, N.J. Police Officer. Warren was a Reader in the Eastern Orthodox Church.
Warren was the loving husband to Jeanette Carlstedt, a loving stepfather to Kelly Harrison and her husband, Timothy, and a loving grandfather to Nicholas, James, Luke and Kelly Rose Harrison. He is also survived by his brother, James Carlstedt, and his cousin, Joan Newton.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Carol O'Driscoll.
A Graveside Orthodox Service will begin at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Ave., Newtown, PA 18940.
James O. Bradley Funeral Home,
Penndel
www.jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 23, 2019