Wasil Ostapyk, born March 6, 1946 in Germany, passed away peacefully Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Jefferson Bucks Hospital.
He lived most of his life in Bristol Borough, though most recently residing at Galillee Pavillion in Levittown.
Wasil served in the United States Army, then worked for U.S. Steel and Bell Tuxedo.
He was the beloved son of the late Joseph and Natalia Ostapyk, and brother of the late Maria Ostapyk.
Wasil is survived by his brother, Peter, and his sisters, Sophie Peters and Irene Cartolaro. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews as well as many great nieces and nephews.
At Wasil's request, no services were held.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 19, 2020