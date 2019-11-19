|
Wayne G. McOwen passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.
Born in Ocean Grove, N.J., Wayne resided in Levittown, Pa. for the last 31 years and was part owner of Low Cost Exhaust in Trevose.
Wayne loved playing golf and basketball, but most of all playing with his three grandkids and spending time with his family.
He was the beloved husband for 41 years to Karin, father to Wayne and his wife, Kate, and Pop-Pop to Emilie, Ryan and Chase. He will be missed by his Dad, Jack Macaluso of Brick, N.J., and three sisters, Kathy McOwen and Jackie Butta of Toms River, N.J., and Cindy Adams of Levittown. Wayne will also be sadly missed by his brother- and sisters- in-law, nieces, nephews and many friends.
Family and friends are invited to attend a service honoring Wayne starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Galzerano Funeral Home, 3500 Bristol-Oxford Valley Rd., Levittown, PA 19057. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Esophageal Cancer Awareness Association, ecaware.org.
