Wayne W. "Skip" Richman
Wayne W. Richman, of Levittown, passed away on Wednesday morning, November 18, 2020. He was 87 years old.
"Skip" as he was affectionately known by to his family and friends, was born in Dundalk, MD. on September 1, 1933 to the late Russell and Hazel (née Frazier) Richman. He was the husband to the late Jean (née Schrey) Richman who passed away in 2007.
Wayne was a graduate of Bristol High School and then served his country honorably in the United States Army. After serving in the Army, Skip started his career at Rohm & Haas in Bristol where he worked as a supervisor in the both building maintenance and the Plastics Engineering Lab. Skip was member and a past master of the Bristol Lodge No. 25.
In his free time, Skip enjoyed reading, doing the daily crossword puzzle, bowling, playing pool, golfing, fishing, hunting, going to the casino, and playing cards: especially pinochle. He also found pleasure in his Saturday morning routine which included a visit from family, soft pretzels, and his beloved scratch off tickets. As his children were growing up, he was active in the community through coaching baseball, softball, and bowling. Skip will also be remembered as a handyman who could fix practically anything, having started by working at a young age at his father's garage, Richman Motors, in Croydon.
Skip is survived by his four children: Wayne J. Richman, Karen S. Richman (Pamela Hodgkinson), Patricia J. Raddi (Carmen), Kim M. Biddle (William D., Sr.) and his loving companion, Joan English. He is survived also by seven grandchildren: Lenora Richman, Wayne Richman, Matthew Raddi, William D. Biddle, Jr., Dylan Biddle, Ashley Richman, Kelly Culp, six great grandchildren: Gianna, Trevor, Walker, Caterina, Jackson, Ciaran, and his sister, Janet Dickey (Donald). Along with his wife Jean, Skip was predeceased by his daughter Judith A. Richman and his sister Shirley Wolfe (the late William) and his brother Donald Richman (Ann).
Relatives and friends are invited to Skip's Life Celebration on Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 10:00-11:30 a.m. at Beck-Givnish of Levittown, 7400 New Falls Rd. Levittown, PA 19055 followed by his funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions in memory of Skip may be made to the American Cancer Society
at www.cancer.org
.
Family services are entrusted under the care of Beck-Givnish of Levittown, 215-946-7600.