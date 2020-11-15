1/1
Weldon R. Storey
Weldon R. Storey passed away at 99 years old on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, while in Crestview Nursing Home in Langhorne, Pa.

He lived a full life of family, travel and various interests and hobbies. He lived his youth in Lumberton, N.J., a town he remained dedicated to, writing several books on it and leading tours. He attended Rancocas Valley Regional High School. With no car, or even a radio, he spent his time swimming in the Rancocas Creek, playing baseball and doing lots of walking.

He served in World War II in the 10th Mountain Division Ski Troops, fighting in Italy and earning the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star. Returning, he lived in Lower Makefield, Levittown, Charlotte, N.C. and Newtown.

Married to his wife, Edith, for 53 years, he worked as a Tool and Die Maker and Technical Writer. After retiring, he and his wife volunteered over 4,000 hours at Discovery Place in Charlotte, N.C. Together, they attended various churches and traveled all over the country, going on family camping trips and collecting rocks and minerals.

He was friendly and warm with everyone he met and was especially proud to know many members of the Von Trapp family, as two of the sons had served with him in the 10th.

He was preceded in death by a brother, a sister, his wife, Edith (Ritter), and stepson, William.

He is survived by two daughters, Kathy Blevins and Evelyn Throne, four grandchildren, Christy Baker, Lisa Barden, Tracy Begley and David Berger, and three great grandchildren, Brittany Baker, and Brandon and Mitchell Begley.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at the Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown, Pa.

Donations in his name can be made to Boys Town.

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at the funeral home's web site below.

Wm. Rowen Grant Funeral Home,

Southampton

www.wrgrantfuneralhome.com

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Service
11:00 AM
Washington Crossing National cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Wm. Rowen Grant Funeral Home, Inc.
659 Street Road
Southampton, PA 18966
2153556050
