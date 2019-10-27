|
|
Wendell A. Buck Sr. passed away on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at his home. He was 65.
Born in Johnstown, Pa., son of the late Mary Lou (Christoff) and Eugene Buck, Wendell has been a resident of Middletown Township for the past 37 years. He had attended the former Delhaas High School.
Until his retirement in 2016, Mr. Buck was employed with Greenwich Terminals in South Philadelphia for 36 years and was a member of I.A.M. Local 447.
Wendell was a member of the Sons of the American Legion Fallsington Post #834. He was also a Harley Davidson enthusiast, avid fisherman and enjoyed traveling with his wife and son, Jim. Wendell was always willing to lend a hand to his friends and neighbors throughout the seasons.
Beloved husband of 46 years to Diana J. (Yureklier), Wendell was the loving father of Wendell A. Jr. (Kelly) and James J. and devoted grandfather of Wendell A. III (Kelly Campbell) and Nolan R. (Rebecca).
He was the brother of Ronald Buck (Barbara), Robert Buck, Anita Tracey (Bob), Karen Windle and the late Michael and and Gerald Buck (Phyllis). He will also be sadly missed by several nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Relatives and friends are invited to call from 9 until 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where his funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to honor Wendell's son, Jim, would be appreciated to Ronald McDonald House, 3925 Chestnut Street, #3110, Philadelphia, PA 19104.
Dougherty Funeral Home
Levittown, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 27, 2019