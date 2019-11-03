|
Wendell J. Raymond, Jr. passed away on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, surrounded by his loving family. He was 68.
Born at Nazareth Hospital, he has been a lifelong Bristol Township resident.
He graduated Woodrow Wilson High School, Class of 1969, and was employed for many years as a printer for the Daily Racing Form and the Wall Street Journal.
Wendell was an avid car enthusiast, a member of the Philadelphia Modifiers and worked in the pit crew for Headley Baker Racing. He loved attending his grandchildren's sporting events, scuba diving and restoring old cars. His favorite pastime was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his father, Wendell J. Raymond, Sr.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Rita (Shields) Raymond, his daughters; Allison Krefetz (Steve) and Holly Raymond and his beloved grandchildren, Sabrina, Courtney, Jake, Darrin, and Connor. He is also survived by his mother, Helen Raymond, brother, Brian Raymond, sister, Andrea Raymond, niece, Raechel Whittaker (Pat) and their children, Owen and Everett, his Godmother, Kathy Bucca, uncle and aunt, Walter and Marion Raymond along with many loving cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, 10 a.m. at St. Mark Church. Interment, private. Friends may call Tuesday evening 7 to 9 p.m. and Wednesday morning 9 to 9:45 a.m. at the Wade Funeral Home, 1002 Radcliffe Street, Bristol Borough. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Mark Church, 1025 Radcliffe Street, Bristol, Pa 19007, or The at would be appreciated.
